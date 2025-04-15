Warrenpoint Town on the verge of title glory after win over Coagh United

Michael Leddy, in action against Moyola Park, scored two goals during Warrenpoint's 3-0 victory away to Coagh. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League: Coagh United 0 Warrenpoint Town 3

​A brilliant result on the road last Saturday sees Warrenpoint Town on the brink of winning the Premier Intermediate League with three games to go.

Three second half goals from Jim O’Hanlon, and a brace from Michael Leddy and a clean sheet against Coagh was just what the doctor ordered after the Point faltered in their last few games.

Gary Boyle’s men could claim the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League title tonight, away to Rathfriland Rangers. With a win there should chasers Dollingstown fail to defeat Moyola Park who play at the same time, then the league will be in the bag with two games to spare.

Regardless, this victory over Coagh at Hagan Park was a massive one for the Point who opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table as Dollingstown lost to Queens University.

The game began with Warrenpoint appeals for a penalty when Reece Doyle was hauled to the ground but referee Ben Shepherd just issued a yellow card to Coagh player Peter Bell. Further cards followed for Stuart Glasgow and Samuel McIlveen as Coagh’s discipline was tested and during that spell Leddy had the ball in the net but was deemed to be offside and Callan Farley came close but his shot on goal was blocked.

On 35 minutes Coagh had a scoring chance but were denied with a good interception and the game remained scoreless at the break.

With a big second half to come the visitors showed their worth following a terrific save after the restart from Point keeper Daniel Devine.

Four minutes later the visitors opened the scoring when O'Hanlon slammed home the rebound after an initial effort had been kept out.

They pushed on from there when, on 72 minutes, Michael Leddy added a second with a spectacular free-kick into the top corner.

Leddy doubled his tally five minutes later with another set piece. The Coagh wall jumped high when the free was taken but Leddy was on hand to tuck into the bottom corner.

That was more than enough for Warrenpoint to march on with the title within touching distance.

MATCH STATS

Coagh United: Ben Purvis, Conor Doherty, Peter Bell, Jack Wilson, Tyler Anderson, David Monaghan, Zach Ferson (Ben Mallon 60), Lewis Mearns (Callum MacGregor 75), Stuart Glasgow (Ryan McMenemy 39), Samuel McIlveen (Jac McElveen 75), Matthew McMenemy (Luke McConnell 39)

Subs not used: Ben McCauley, Calum McWhirter

Warrenpoint Town: Daniel Devine, Callan Farley, John Boyle, Matty Lynch (Conall Murray 68), Jim O’Hanlon, Rory Powell (Ben Walker 77), Reece Doyle (Sean O’Hare 81), Shane Haughey (Eoghan Byrne, 68), Matthew Robinson (Tony Tumelty, 81), Stuart Hutchinson, Michael Leddy

Subs not used: DeclanMurphy

Referee: Ben Shepherd