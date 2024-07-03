Watch: Ballyclare gas explosion results in one person being taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One person has been taken to hospital following a gas explosion in Co Antrim.

Huge flames were seen on Wednesday morning at the site of the explosion at the side of the Jubilee Road, off the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 10.32am following reports of an incident at Hansons Hall Lane.

One emergency crew, one ambulance officer and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with HEMS on board were all tasked to the incident.

The scene of the gas explosion in Ballyclare on Wednesday morning. Picture: Love Ballyclare

“One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance,” added the NIAS spokesperson.

A police spokesperson added: “Cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time while emergency services attend.”