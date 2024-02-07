Register
BREAKING

WATCH: Dramatic video and pictures from the scene of Portadown Halifax fire

Emergency services have been praised for their swift action in Portadown on Tuesday night after an arson attack on the Halifax premises.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT

Cleaning up is being carried out at the scene, with damage caused to both the bank premises and ATM.

Police and members of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene shortly before 8.40pm after reports that a man had poured a liquid on the front of the building and set it on fire.

There were no reports of anyone inside the premises.

A 54-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, possessing offensive weapon in public place and possessing article with intent to damage property.

Local public representatives have paid tribute to the emergency services for their actions at the scene.

Among those who voiced their appreciation was Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Duffy, who said: “I would like to praise the quick actions of the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI following this reckless arson attack at the Halifax in Portadown on Tuesday night. It is lucky no one was hurt."

DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley was in the town on Tuesday night shortly after the incident happened.

"I would like to praise the firefighters and the police for their service,” he added.

Police at the scene of the fire at the Halifax bank premises in Portadown on Tuesday night.

1. Halifax fire

Police at the scene of the fire at the Halifax bank premises in Portadown on Tuesday night. Photo: Press Eye

The scene of the fire at the Halifax branch on the corner of High Street and Woodhouse Street in Portadown.

2. Halifax fire

The scene of the fire at the Halifax branch on the corner of High Street and Woodhouse Street in Portadown. Photo: Press Eye

Damage was caused to the Halifax branch and ATM iin Portadown in Tuesday night's incident.

3. Halifax fire

Damage was caused to the Halifax branch and ATM iin Portadown in Tuesday night's incident. Photo: Press Eye

The area around the Halifax branch on the corner of High Street and Woodhouse Street was cordoned off after Tuesday night's incident.

4. Halifax fire

The area around the Halifax branch on the corner of High Street and Woodhouse Street was cordoned off after Tuesday night's incident. Photo: Press Eye

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page