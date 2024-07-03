Watch: Workmen remain at scene of Ballyclare gas explosion after one person taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Ballyclare road at the centre of a frightening gas explosion which resulted in one person being rushed to hospital has reopened to traffic.

The Jubilee Road, off the Templepatrick Road, had been closed for several hours after the incident on Wednesday morning.

One person was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after being caught up in the explosion. Dramatic images showed a fireball of flames shooting from the site of roadworks at the side of the new link road which is a popular walking route for local people.

On Wednesday evening a number of workmen were at the scene, with a section of the road around the site of the explosion coned off to traffic. Extensive scorch marks were clearly visible on a large road sign.

The scene of the gas explosion in Ballyclare on Wednesday morning. Picture: Love Ballyclare

Five fire appliances and other emergency crews including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were called to the emergency.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 10.32am following reports of an incident at Hansons Hall Lane.

One emergency crew, one ambulance officer and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with HEMS on board were all tasked to the incident.

“One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance,” added the NIAS spokesperson.

Emergency services at the scene of the gas explosion in Ballyclare. Picture: Pacemaker

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed two appliances from Ballyclare, along with one from Whitla, one from Antrim and one from Glengormley fire stations were tasked to the incident.

"Firefighters were called to reports of a gas explosion at Hansons Hall Park, Ballyclare, and continued to monitor gas readings in the area when the fire was extinguished,” a NIFRS spokesperson said.

"Firefighters assisted one casualty, who was left in the care of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. The scene was left with PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 1.40pm.”