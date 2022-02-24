Weather warning leads to Mid Ulster Council closing public parks and forests

Last week, the local authority confirmed its parks and forest sites would close as a precaution as the district braced for the impact of Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.
Now, with a yellow weather warning in place until 8pm today (Thursday, February 24) a council spokesperson has confirmed these public areas will once again be closed in the interest of public safety.
“Due to a yellow weather warning between 1pm, Wednesday 23 to 8pm Thursday, February 24 for wind and snow, we’ll be taking the precaution of closing our parks and forest sites on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 February,” said a spokesperson for the local authority.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause at this time.”
The sites affected are: Ardtrea Riverside Walk; Augher Riverside Walk; Ballyronan Marina and Wood; Blessingbourne Mountain Bike Trails; Brantry Lough and Forest; Cabin Wood, Cookstown; Caledon Riverside Walk; Coalisland Canal; Davagh Mountain Bike Trails; Derrynoyd Forest and Riverside Walk; Drum Manor Play Park entrance, Cookstown; Dungannon Park; Glencull; Glenmore; Iniscarn Forest; Knockmany Forest Trails; Maghera Walled Garden Walk; Manor Park, Moneymore; Moydamlaght Forest; OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory; Pomeroy Forest; Portglenone Angling Facility; Roundlake Caravan and Camping site, Fivemiletown; Washingbay Walk and Windmill Wood.