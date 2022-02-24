Weather warning leads to Mid Ulster Council closing public parks and forests

Last week, the local authority confirmed its parks and forest sites would close as a precaution as the district braced for the impact of Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Now, with a yellow weather warning in place until 8pm today (Thursday, February 24) a council spokesperson has confirmed these public areas will once again be closed in the interest of public safety.

“Due to a yellow weather warning between 1pm, Wednesday 23 to 8pm Thursday, February 24 for wind and snow, we’ll be taking the precaution of closing our parks and forest sites on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 February,” said a spokesperson for the local authority.

Parks and forests have been closed in Mid Ulster due to yellow weather warning.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause at this time.”