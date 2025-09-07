Blood Moon total eclipse: how, when and where to see this rare spectacle in Northern Ireland

Stargazers across Northern Ireland could be in for a treat tonight (Sunday) with this month’s full moon set to turn a startling red.

There are hopes that skies will be clear enough for the rare and stunning spectacle of a full lunar eclipse to be visible.

An eclipse of the Moon occurs when the Earth lies directly between the Sun and the Moon, and the Moon lies in the shadow of the Earth.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon usually turns a deep, dark red because it is illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth's atmosphere and has been bent back towards the Moon by refraction.

A total 'blood moon' lunar eclipse as seen from Glastonbury in 2015. Picture: Matt Cardy / Getty Images.

Terry Moseley of the Irish Astronomical Association revealed what amateur stargazers in Northern Ireland may be able to see.

"The total phase of the eclipse will end just as the Moon rises from Ireland, so we will only see a very large partial eclipse, which will then slowly diminish during the evening, as the Moon passes out of the Earth's shadow, and rises higher,” he said.

"Ideally, you want a very clear view right down to the horizon to the east - over the Irish sea, or even Strangford Lough, would be good.

"The Moon will appear very dark on one side, with just a small crescent area on the upper side lit, as it comes out of the Earth's shadow. Then the area in the shadow will gradually get smaller, and the rest of the Moon will appear brighter, until the eclipse ends, and we will have a normal Full Moon.”

Terry said that there is a lot of talk of it being called a 'Blood Moon', because when it's in total eclipse it's often a red colour.

"But we will see very little of that from Ireland,” he said.

"The Moon will rise at about 7.55pm from the east coast, but a few minutes later the further west you are. The main part of the eclipse will end at 8.56pm, and the Moon will then be in the very faint outer shadow until 9 55pm.

"You can see the event perfectly well wihout any optical aid, but binoculars will give an even better view.

"Of course, we won't see anything unless the sky is clear! Wrap up warmly, and take care, as it will be quite dark until the eclipse is nearly over,” advised Terry.

This will be the first time since 2022 that a total lunar eclipse ‘Blood Moon’ will be visible from the UK.