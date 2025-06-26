Here’s the date the Bootid meteor shower peaks and when the best time to look for it is.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the Bootid meteor shower is active from June 22 to July 2.

Space.com says: “Shooting stars associated with the comet may be observed emanating from a point of origin - known as a radiant - located in the constellation Bootes, from which the shower received its official designation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the best time to see the Bootid meteor shower?

The best time to see the Bootid meteor shower will likely be before dawn or just after dusk on June 27.

A meteor flashes across the night sky. | Getty Images

Bootid meteor shower 1998

The Bootid meteor shower is normally weak, however some years have provided bigger displays.

For example, in 1998, there was a strong outburst with the zenithal hourly rate (ZHR) reaching 100.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.