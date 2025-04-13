Changeable weather ahead for Northern Ireland this week - with a warning for gardeners

A street entertainer holds the attention of a crowd at Cornmarket in the centre of Belfast on a sunny day with occasional cloud.

​It’s a mixed bag of weather for the week ahead, with sunshine and scattered showers predicted – and a warning to gardeners that some overnight frosts are likely, so it’s still too soon to put tender plants outdoors.

​Northern Ireland was largely bathed in sun throughout the weekend, but there was a distinctly cooler feel to the air after the unseasonal highs of last week, as temperatures returned to average for this time of year.

Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far in the province with 22 degrees celsius (72F) recorded in Castlederg in County Tyrone.

The Met Office says Monday will be very similar day to Sunday, with sunshine and showers. A spokesperson said temperatures will feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine, with fairly light winds.

However, it could be blustery at points as showers pass through – some of which may be thundery and there is a chance of hail.

Temperatures may reach 12°C during sunny spells, but more generally they will sit around 9-10°C so it will feel cool. Monday is expected to be generally breezier than Sunday – with gusts reaching up to 35 miles per hour during some of the expected showers.

“The eastern parts of County Antrim and County Down could see some longer spells of rain on Monday evening, so it could be quite a wet end to the day there” a Met Office spokesperson said.

As for the rest of the week, the weather is expected to be changeable – but with little change in temperatures. There could be some light frosts overnight during the week, with Wednesday night expected to be quite cold with a more widespread frost.

While there is still uncertainty about the detailed weather picture for the week ahead, low pressure will dominate resulting in a likelihood of showers never being too far away.

But forecasters say it won’t be a washout either – with Northern Ireland seeing some of the driest weather in the UK. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a small chance of showers with many places staying dry, with light winds and cloudy skies.

Thursday is expected to be the wettest day, with some heavy slow-moving showers passing through. The Met Office says it’s still much too early for gardeners to leave any tender plants out overnight – particularly on Wednesday.