Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Enchanted Winter Garden at Antrim Castle has become a victim of Storm Darragh with a two-day cancellation announced.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, council said: “As a result of the Yellow and Amber Weather Warnings issued by the Met Office for strong wind, and after conducting further health and safety risk assessments in Antrim Castle Gardens, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have made the difficult decision to cancel the Enchanted Winter Garden events on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 December to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and performers.

"All tickets and pre-bought tokens for Friday and Saturday will be automatically refunded, although it may take up to seven days for refunds to be processed. Please visit www.enchantedwintergarden.com to rebook for another night.”

Council is advising of a two-day cancellation of the attraction due to weather warnings. Photo provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The local government authority said it will be communicating extensively with all tickets holders and others impacted by the event cancellation.

A council spokesperson added: “We are truly sorry for any disappointment caused, and we hope to welcome residents and visitors back soon for a magical winter experience under calmer skies. Stay safe, stay warm, and thank you for your understanding.”