Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has extended hours at its Community Assistance Hubs as some homes remain without power after Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NIE Networks confirmed on Tuesday morning, January 28 that approximately 43,000 customers are still without electricity across Northern Ireland, with power now restored to 242,000 properties following the extensive damage to the electricity network.

“Our local Community Assistance Hubs are opening extended hours today (Tuesday, January 28) and tomorrow (Wednesday, January 29),” Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said.

The hubs are:

Approximately 43,000 customers are still without electricity after Friday's devastating storm which brought down trees and caused widespread damage. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena: 10am - 8.30pm;

- Larne Leisure Centre: 10am - 8.30pm;

- Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus: 10am – 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If your electric is still out, please feel free to come along to make use of the warm space, charge your phones/devices or have a shower (please bring own towel + toiletries),” MEABC added.

“NIE Networks are attending our local Community Assistance Hub at Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena today (January 28) until 7pm to offer advice and support for those currently without power.

"Please note, showering facilities are also available at the following locations:

- Glenarm Marina: Wednesday and Thursday, 8am to 4pm;

- Portglenone Marina: Wednesday and Thursday- 10am to 4pm.

"In addition, our Community Health and Wellbeing Team are on hand to offer advice and support – email [email protected] or call T: 0300 124 5000.”

Meanwhile, NIE Networks is reminding customers that they can report faults online, check for status updates at nienetworks.co.uk, or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.