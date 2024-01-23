Lisburn residents urged to be cautious as Storm Jocelyn sweeps across the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With fallen trees, debris strewn by the strong winds, power cuts, and traffic lights being out in some places, both motorists and pedestrians are being urged to exercise caution.

According to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council the weather hasn’t caused any disruption to bin collections in the city.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Residents are encouraged to place their bins and boxes in a sheltered place for collection.

A farmer moves branches and debris from a tree that fell into the graveyard at St Josephs Church on January 22, 2024 in Glenavy, Northern Ireland. Much of the UK was battered overnight by Storm Isha and its high winds, which in some places reached 99mph. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"Please continue to leave your bins and boxes out as we may experience delays due to impacts of the adverse weather.”

Currently the city’s parks remain open, however work is ongoing by council staff to clear fallen branches and debris from the parks.