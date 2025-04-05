Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While Northern Ireland is enjoying a spell of fine weather, it looks like hayfever sufferers are in for an uncomfortable times.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is forecasting that pollen levels will rise from ‘medium’ on Sunday to ‘high’ on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

This is due to the presence of birch, alder and ash pollen.

Tree pollen tends to be released during spring and affects around 25 per cent of people.

The Met Office is forecasting a rise in pollen levels across Northern Ireland. Picture: brittany-colette / unsplash

What is hay fever?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS says hay fever is a common allergy that causes sneezing, coughing and itchy eyes. You cannot cure it, but there are things you can do to help your symptoms, or medicines you can take to help.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of hay fever include:

A cloud-free sky over Northern Ireland this week. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

sneezing and coughing

a runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

loss of smell

pain around the sides of your head and your forehead

headache

feeling tired

Symptoms are usually worse between late March and September, especially when it's warm, humid and windy. This is when the pollen count is at its highest.

According to the NHS, hay fever can last for weeks or months, unlike a cold, which usually goes away after one or two weeks.

How to ease symptoms:

put petroleum jelly (such as Vaseline) around your nostrils to trap pollen

wear wraparound sunglasses, a mask or a wide-brimmed hat to stop pollen getting into your nose and eyes

shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth

try to use a pollen filter in the air vents of your car, if you have one, and a HEPA filter in your vacuum cleaner

The NHS advises hay fever suffers to:

do not cut grass or walk on grass

do not spend too much time outside

do not keep fresh flowers in the house

do not smoke or be around smoke – it makes your symptoms worse

do not dry clothes outside – they can catch pollen

do not let pets into the house if possible – they can carry pollen indoors