Met Office issues Northern Ireland weather warning lasting 19 hours
Many parts of Northern Ireland will be battered by ‘persistent and at times heavy rain’ tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.
A yellow weather warning has been put in place, starting at 2am and ending at 9pm.
Rain will develop through the early hours of Wednesday and will be heavy at times. The wet weather will last for much of the day.
Most areas within the warning area will see 20-30 mm of rain, but a few spots could see 50-60 mm, particularly over the high ground of Antrim and Down.
The rain will ease from the west on Wednesday evening.
The public has been warned there could be potential travel delays and disruption as a result.
