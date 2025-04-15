Met Office issues Northern Ireland weather warning lasting 19 hours

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
Many parts of Northern Ireland will be battered by ‘persistent and at times heavy rain’ tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place, starting at 2am and ending at 9pm.

Forecasters say counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone will be mainly affected.

Rain will develop through the early hours of Wednesday and will be heavy at times. The wet weather will last for much of the day.

A yellow warning for rain has been put in place. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / PacemakerA yellow warning for rain has been put in place. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker
A yellow warning for rain has been put in place. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Most areas within the warning area will see 20-30 mm of rain, but a few spots could see 50-60 mm, particularly over the high ground of Antrim and Down.

The rain will ease from the west on Wednesday evening.

The public has been warned there could be potential travel delays and disruption as a result.

