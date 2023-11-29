A yellow warning for ice is currently in place across some parts of Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office warning is in place until 10am on Wednesday morning, mainly across counties Antrim, Londonderry and Tyrone.

Motorists have been warned that icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice was undertaken on Tuesday evening.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place. Picture: Met Office

Following overnight inspections, additional salting took place in early hours of Wednesday morning in the northern areas of the Province.