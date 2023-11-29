Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office warning is in place until 10am on Wednesday morning, mainly across counties Antrim, Londonderry and Tyrone.
Motorists have been warned that icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice was undertaken on Tuesday evening.
Following overnight inspections, additional salting took place in early hours of Wednesday morning in the northern areas of the Province.
Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads and the public is urged to take care to avoid injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces