The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland over the next few days.

A yellow warning has been issued for the region, with rain turning increasingly wintry later on Monday (November 18) and clearing away in the evening.

There will be a risk of icy patches forming later in the night as clear spells develop by dawn. The minimum expected temperature is -2°C.

A dry and bright start to the day is forecast for Tuesday, although it will be icy at first with some sunny spells developing. Wintry showers will develop around the north coast in the afternoon and evening, with maximum temperatures of 6°C.

Snow and ice is expected across Northern Ireland this week. Photo: NI World

It is expected to remain cold towards the end of the week with wintry showers often pushing into northern coastal areas, with the potential for a windy spell on Thursday and brighter on Friday.

Meanwhile, TrafficWatch NI has warned of snow and icy surfaces leading to “difficult travel conditions on Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning”.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Icy patches are also likely on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Outbreaks of rain will arrive from the west during Monday afternoon, turning to sleet and perhaps wet snow at times during the afternoon, evening and first part of the night.

Snow is expected on high ground above 200 to 300 metres, where several centimetres of snowfall is likely, with perhaps 5 to 10 centimetres across the higher parts of the Sperrins and Mournes.