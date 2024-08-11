Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Northern Ireland early on Monday morning.

Forecasters say a band of heavy, thundery rain is expected to push quickly eastwards late on Sunday night, with the weather warning in place from midnight until 7am on Monday.

The heavy overnight rain is forecast to follow a dry, bright day and sunny Sunday. It is expected to feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine with light winds, although the sunshine will be hazy at times. The maximum temperature will be 23 °C.

As clouds thicken on Sunday evening, heavy and thundery rain are expected to develop overnight, with frequent lightning possibly being an additional hazard, the Met Office said. It will become windy, with a minimum temperature of 15 °C.

Road-users have been warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Public transport services may also be affected.

Thunderstorms may also bring power cuts to homes and businesses and there is also the possibility of flooding. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life,

Forecasters say that any heavy, thundery rain on Monday will soon clear eastwards, leaving much of the day dry and bright with some warm sunny spells. Strong winds will ease and the maximum temperature is expected to be 23 °C.

