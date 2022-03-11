Met Office issues yellow warning for wind in Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across parts of Northern Ireland.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:02 pm

The warning is in force for Sunday (March 13) between 3am and 2pm.

The areas likely to be affected are Counties Antrim and Down with the Met Office warning the strong winds may cause transport and coastal disruption.

Forecasters say tomorrow (Saturday) will be a mainly dry day with bright spells, although there could be a few showers at first.

However, rain will spread north from late afternoon onwards with strengthening winds. The maximum temperature will be 11 C.

Sunday will be windy with outbreaks of rain.

The yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Sunday. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
