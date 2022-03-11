Met Office issues yellow warning for wind in Northern Ireland

The warning is in force for Sunday (March 13) between 3am and 2pm.

The areas likely to be affected are Counties Antrim and Down with the Met Office warning the strong winds may cause transport and coastal disruption.

Forecasters say tomorrow (Saturday) will be a mainly dry day with bright spells, although there could be a few showers at first.

However, rain will spread north from late afternoon onwards with strengthening winds. The maximum temperature will be 11 C.

Sunday will be windy with outbreaks of rain.