Met Office issues yellow weather warning for all of Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place between 12 noon today and 12 noon tomorrow with possibility of disruption across Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and Irish Sea coasts, particularly on Sunday night.

Forecasters say today will be cloudy with showers or longer outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times.

There will be some bright spells and blustery showers this afternoon, with the showers turning wintry with snow on the hills.

They are warning of fresh to strong westerly winds with gales along the coastline. The maximum temperature will be 10 C.

Tonight will be very windy with gales or severe gales, with gusts of 70mph or more around the north coast and 50 to 60mph inland.

There will be showers or longer outbreaks of rain, wintry at first. The minimum temperature will be 2 C.