The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Northern Ireland between 6am and 9pm on Thursday, June 12.

An area of rain will move northwards across Northern Ireland during Thursday, before clearing during the late afternoon and evening.

The rain will be locally heavy with thunderstorms.

A few places will perhaps receive 10-20 mm of rain in an hour, and 30-40 mm in three hours or less, leading to a risk of disruption.

Winds will also be strong at times, perhaps gusting to 40-45 mph around hills and coasts.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible.

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also likely, according to the Met Office.

Advice on keeping safe

Keep yourself and others safe; prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions. If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater; avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

Being outside in high winds and/or lightning makes you more vulnerable to injury. If outside, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings or trees, or other structures which could be struck by lightning.

If you hear thunder, and are unable to get to a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car), crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked in and hands over your ears making minimal contact with the ground, away from objects that conduct electricity.#

Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.