Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland
It comes after a yellow warning was issued for thunderstorms on Sunday across western and central Northern Ireland.
The warning for rain is in place from 12pm on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.
The main areas covered by the warning at present are counties Antrim, Armagh, Down and parts of Tyrone.
A Met Office spokesperson said spells of rain, heaviest across eastern areas, will push northeast across much of Northern Ireland on Monday, clearing Tuesday morning.
Monday is forecast to start dry but cloudy before persistent and at times heavy rain pushes north through the afternoon.
Motorists and users of public transport are warned that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer.
Some homes and businesses may be flooded and some interruption to power supplies and other services may also occur.
