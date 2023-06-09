Register
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northern Ireland this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northern Ireland this weekend.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST

After weeks of fine and dry weather, it seems a change could be on the way in some parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Forecasters say that whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Sunday afternoon.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 12 noon on Sunday until 9pm.

Northern Ireland has enjoyed weeks of unbroken fine weather. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It has been issued as a plume of warm is set to raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.

The Met Office says Saturday will be another dry day with sunny spells, becoming warm and very humid. Cloud will increase from the south later with an increasing risk of heavy showers following. The maximum temperature will be 25 C.

Any showers on Sunday are forecast to become isolated later in the day and throughout Monday, with the weather becoming drier and brighter on Tuesday

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Northern Ireland
