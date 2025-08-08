This video More videos

A Met Office video explains what the aurora borealis is, as increased auroral activity is forecast for tonight.

The Met Office’s aurora forecast says sightings are possible over Scotland and the north of England later tonight (August 8).

The aurora forecast for the Northern Hemisphere says: “Expected Coronal Mass Ejection and coronal hole fast wind influence is forecast for 08-09 August, which will likely enhance auroral activity.

“Sightings are possible over Scotland, especially the north, given clear skies. There is a chance of visible activity for parts of the north of England and Ireland given good conditions, with the peak chance likely from late on 08 August. However, confidence in the timing remains low, and visibility will be limited by the short hours of darkness and any potential cloud cover. Aurora activity likely declining by the end of the period.”

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.