Met Office reveals new storm names as public put forward suggestions in memory of loved ones and pets

Amy, Bram and Chandra have been revealed as the names of the first three storms of the new season which may hit Northern Ireland, chosen from more than 50,000 suggestions from the public.

The Met Office, in partnership with Met Éireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), has announced the storm names for the 2025-26 season and this year, every single one has been submitted by the public.

The final list reflects not only popular choices, but also the deeply personal stories behind them, with tributes to loved ones, cherished pets, and everyday heroes.

Meteorologists say that naming storms helps to communicate the risks of severe weather to the public.

A large tree brought down by down during Storm Éowyn in January 2024. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

The first name on the list - Amy - was the most popular female name submitted to the Met Office, with those who submitted the name saying they associate it with loved ones.

Other names suggested to the Met Office include Dave, described as “my beloved husband who can snore three times louder than any storm!”; Isla, the most popular ‘I’ name, with many submissions about little girls who leave chaos in their wake.

The name Violet is remembered as a daughter “every bit as fierce and unstoppable as a storm” after being born at 27 weeks while her mum was unwell.

Stevie was inspired by a little girl named after the Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac) song Dreams, which includes the line: “Thunder only happens when it’s raining”. The name Ruby was chosen in honour of a cherished grandmother and was also the most popular name beginning with R.

Storm Ashley making driving conditions treacherous in October 2024. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Pets featured prominently in the new list of storm names too. One cat, Oscar, was described as “a good boy, but crazy when he gets the zoomies”, while another was remembered fondly for “loving the wind in his fur - he’d sit in the garden for ages just enjoying it.”

The Met Office and its partners started naming storms in 2015. The list runs from early September to late August the following year to coincide with the start of autumn and the end of summer, when the likelihood of low-pressure systems and the potential for named storms increase.

The group named six storms in the 2024 / 25 season, reaching the letter ‘F’ with Storm Floris on August 1. It included Storm Ashley (October 20 – 21, 2024), Storm Bert and Storm Conall: (November 21 – 27, 2024), Storm Darragh: (December 6 – 7, 2024) and Storm Éowyn: January 24, 2025.

Rebekah Hicks, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said naming storms isn’t just about giving them a label, it’s about making sure people take notice.

"When a storm has a name, it becomes easier for the media and public to talk about it, share information, and prepare. It’s a simple step that can make a big difference in helping communities stay safe, protect their homes, and make informed decisions ahead of severe weather.

"We know that naming storms works. We know that for Storm Floris, just a few weeks ago, surveys found that 93 per cent of people in the amber warning area were aware of the alerts, with 83 per cent taking action to prepare.

"Over the past decade, we’ve seen how naming storms helps raise awareness and ultimately, helps save lives. It’s a simple but powerful tool in helping communities stay safe when severe weather is on the way.”

Here is the full list of storm names for the 2025 / 26 season, with pronunciations and who submitted the names

Amy (Met Office)

Bram (Met Éireann)

Chandra (Ch-an-dra) (KNMI)

Dave (Met Office)

Eddie (KNMI)

Fionnuala (Fee-new-lah) (Met Éireann)

Gerard (Jer-ard) (Met Éireann)

Hannah (KNMI)

Isla (Met Office)

Janna (Yah-nah) (KNMI)

Kasia (Ka-shaa) (Met Éireann)

Lilith (KNMI)

Marty (Met Éireann)

Nico (KNMI)

Oscar (Met Office)

Patrick (Met Éireann)

Ruby (Met Office)

Stevie (Met Office)

Tadhg (Tie-g) (Met Éireann)

Violet (Met Office)

Wubbo (Vuh-boh) (KNMI)

A number of factors are considered for a name to be on the list, including how difficult it might be to pronounce, if it has different meanings across the different countries, if it is connected to a significant public figure and if it could be considered to be controversial in any way.