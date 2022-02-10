NI weather: ice warning still in place

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place across all of Northern Ireland this morning.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:29 am

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads took place overnight on the scheduled network considered to be at risk.

However, all road users are urged to exercise caution when travelling, particularly on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office weather warning is in place until 10am today.

Forecasters say this morning will see showers and longer periods of rain coupled with strengthening winds around the coasts. D

Drier and brighter conditions will spread from the north through the afternoon. Today’s maximum temperature will be 8 C.

It will stay mostly dry tonight with clear spells leading to widespread frost inland. There is also the risk of freezing fog overnight.

The north coast area may see a few light showers around the north coasts and the brisk winds will ease. The minimum temperature is forecast to be -3 C.

