NI weather: ice warning still in place

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads took place overnight on the scheduled network considered to be at risk.

However, all road users are urged to exercise caution when travelling, particularly on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office weather warning is in place until 10am today.

Forecasters say this morning will see showers and longer periods of rain coupled with strengthening winds around the coasts. D

Drier and brighter conditions will spread from the north through the afternoon. Today’s maximum temperature will be 8 C.

It will stay mostly dry tonight with clear spells leading to widespread frost inland. There is also the risk of freezing fog overnight.