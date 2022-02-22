NI weather: Met Office yellow warning for snow and wind

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and wind in Northern Ireland from tomorrow.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:29 pm

The warning is in place between 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and 3pm on Thursday.

Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy in places.

“Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.”

The yellow weather warning extends over mainly northern and westerly parts of Northern Ireland.

