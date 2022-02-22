NI weather: Met Office yellow warning for snow and wind

The warning is in place between 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and 3pm on Thursday.
Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy in places.
“Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.”
The yellow weather warning extends over mainly northern and westerly parts of Northern Ireland.
Youngsters enjoying the snowfall at the end of last week on Divis and Black Mountain, Belfast. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye. Snow over the Antrim hills on Friday, February 18. Picture: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye A yellow weather warning for snow and wind is in place for parts of Northern Ireland.