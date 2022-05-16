The government agency said today what with the weather warning of thunderstorms, there is heavy rain, hail and lightning forecast in some areas.

“Travel delays, difficult driving conditions, flooding and power cuts are possible,” said a spokesperson.

Flooding Incident Line number - 0300 2000 100.

Yellow warning for thunder storms issued by NI Direct.

Info and advice: https://nidirect.gov.uk/thunderstorms

The Met Office said: Today: Heavy rain clearing north through the morning then a warm afternoon with scattered showers developing. These could be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight: Any showers soon easing leaving a bright evening. Mostly dry with clear spells overnight, but thickening cloud across western counties may bring a little rain by morning. Southeasterly breeze strengthening. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

