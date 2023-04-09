Register
Northern Ireland Easter weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for wind

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for parts of Northern Ireland during Easter week.

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

The warning is in place from 3pm on Easter Tuesday (April 11) until 6am on Wednesday, April 12.

Forecasters say the period of strong winds will bring the potential for some disruption on both days.

Eastern areas of Northern Ireland will be mainly affected.

The Met Office the change in weather from fine weather at the start of the Easter weekend will be due to high pressure moving away to the east, to be replaced by a westerly Atlantic regime, with periods of winds and rain to come.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A change is on the way for the UK weather as the dry, settled, and in places warm conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather pattern from Sunday afternoon.

"This change happens first for Northern Ireland and Scotland, where Sunday afternoon rain will be replaced by blustery showers overnight and into Monday.”

The forecast for Easter Monday in Northern Ireland is for showers and brighter spells. Outbreaks of rain will turn heavier and more frequent by afternoon, particularly north of Lough Neagh. The maximum temperature will be 13 °C.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Northern IrelandA yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland
A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland

Easter Tuesday morning will be mostly dry, bright, then an area of occasionally heavy rain will extend from the west during the afternoon.

The outlook for Wednesday and Thursday is for rather cloudy weather with showers or longer periods of rain.

