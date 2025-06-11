This video More videos

Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as the forecaster issued a thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office map shows when heavy rain will hit Northern Ireland, as the forecaster issues a thunderstorm warning.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for Northern Ireland from 06:00 to 21:00 tomorrow (June 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning reads: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northwards across Northern Ireland during Thursday and may lead to some disruption in places.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible. Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

“An area of rain will move northwards across Northern Ireland during Thursday, before clearing during the late afternoon and evening.

“The rain will be locally heavy with thunderstorms. A few places perhaps receiving 10-20 mm of rain in an hour, and 30-40 mm in 3 hours or less, leading to a risk of disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winds will also be strong at times, perhaps gusting to 40-45 mph around hills and coasts.”

Met Office Northern Ireland weather forecast

June 11 day

Rather cloudy start with a few spots of rain but soon becoming dry and bright with, especially in the east, some good spells of sunshine developing. Mainly light southeasterly breeze, but fresher at times on coasts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

June 11 night

Some late sunshine in east, but generally a rather cloudy evening. Outbreaks of rain spread north through the early hours, these turning heavy, perhaps thundery, later in the night. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

June 12

A cloudy start with outbreaks of heavy, perhaps thundery, rain. The rain clears slowly northeast through the morning and early afternoon with sunny spells and heavy, perhaps thundery, showers following. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

June 13 to June 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsettled through Friday and Saturday with showers or longer spells of occasionally heavy and perhaps thundery rain. Sunny spells and lighter, less frequent showers on Sunday.