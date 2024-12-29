Northern Ireland New Year weather: Met Office warnings for wind and snow

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Dec 2024, 13:44 GMT
The Met Office has put two separate weather warnings in place across Northern Ireland for the New Year period.

A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for New Year’s Eve, while a separate warning for snow is in place for New Year’s Day.

The warning for wind covers most of Northern Ireland between 6am and 7pm on Tuesday, December 31.

Met Office forecasters warn that strong and gusty westerly winds will develop across the north and east of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for snow in place across all of Northern Ireland on New Year's Day. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for snow in place across all of Northern Ireland on New Year's Day. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
They say gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas.

The warning covers all of counties Derry / Londonderry and Antrim, and parts of counties Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

The public are being warned the winds may lead to some travel disruption, possible loss of power and other services.

A separate yellow warning has been issued for ‘heavy and persistent’ snow in all parts of Northern Ireland between 7am and midnight on Wednesday, January 1.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday. This is likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air.

"Possibility of 2-5cm of snow, perhaps up to 10cm, in a few places, whilst 15-20 cm may accumulate over hills with drifting in the strong winds.”

