A number of schools across Northern Ireland have been listed as closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

With freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads, several schools are closed due to adverse weather.

The following schools are currently listed by NI Direct as being closed on Thursday:

Ballougry Primary School, 30 Mullenan Road

Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road

Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate

St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle, Parkmore Drive

Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery, Rectory Field

St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street

Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road

Foyle College, Limavady Road

Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road

Windsor Hill Primary School, Church Avenue will also be closed on Thursday due to no heating.