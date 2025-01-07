Northern Ireland school closures: list of schools closed due to adverse weather on Thursday, January 9
With freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads, several schools are closed due to adverse weather.
The following schools are currently listed by NI Direct as being closed on Thursday:
Ballougry Primary School, 30 Mullenan Road
Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road
Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate
St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle, Parkmore Drive
Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery, Rectory Field
St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street
Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road
Foyle College, Limavady Road
Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road
Windsor Hill Primary School, Church Avenue will also be closed on Thursday due to no heating.
