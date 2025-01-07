Northern Ireland school closures: list of schools closed due to adverse weather on Tuesday, January 7
With freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads, several schools are closed due to adverse weather.
The following schools are currently listed by NI Direct as being closed on Tuesday:
Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Road
Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road
St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road
Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, 92 Ervey Road, Tamnaherin
Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh
St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street
Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road.
