Northern Ireland school closures: list of schools closed due to adverse weather on Tuesday, January 7

By Helena McManus
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:18 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:57 GMT
A number of schools across Northern Ireland have been listed as closed on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

With freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads, several schools are closed due to adverse weather.

The following schools are currently listed by NI Direct as being closed on Tuesday:

Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Road

Enjoying the snow in Northern Ireland. Picture: PacemakerEnjoying the snow in Northern Ireland. Picture: Pacemaker
Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road

St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road

Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, 92 Ervey Road, Tamnaherin

Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh

St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street

Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road.

