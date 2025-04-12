Northern Ireland weather: After the hottest day of 2025, Met Office says a change is on the way

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 09:19 BST
It’s been a week which saw the highest temperatures of the year so far in Northern Ireland, but it looks like a weather change is on the way.

The Met Office is warning that cooler conditions and rain showers will head in our direction after days of blue skies and sunshine.

The recent beautiful weather has seen people flocking to beaches and beauty spots all over Northern Ireland to soak up the spring sunshine.

While the high temperatures of the past few days are coming to an end, the weekend forecast is still pretty good.

Four-year-old twins Caoimhe and Caitlin McErlean from Portglenone in Co Antrim enjoy a day out in the sunshine at the People's Park, Ballymena. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
Four-year-old twins Caoimhe and Caitlin McErlean from Portglenone in Co Antrim enjoy a day out in the sunshine at the People’s Park, Ballymena. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Forecasters say Saturday morning will be dry with some hazy sunshine. Thickening cloud will bring some showery rain from the southwest in the afternoon.

It will be a little cooler than of late but still quite warm, with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

Saturday evening will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight before drier and clearer weather spreads from the west later. The minimum temperature will be 6 °C.

Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny intervals and just a few mostly light showers. It will feeling cold than of late, with a maximum temperature of 12 °C.

The outlook for the start of next week is for a dry start on Monday with cloud emerging to bring a few showers by the afternoon, occasionally heavy with some hail. There will be scattered showers on Tuesday and mostly dry on Wednesday.

