Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a week which saw the highest temperatures of the year so far in Northern Ireland, but it looks like a weather change is on the way.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is warning that cooler conditions and rain showers will head in our direction after days of blue skies and sunshine.

The recent beautiful weather has seen people flocking to beaches and beauty spots all over Northern Ireland to soak up the spring sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the high temperatures of the past few days are coming to an end, the weekend forecast is still pretty good.

Four-year-old twins Caoimhe and Caitlin McErlean from Portglenone in Co Antrim enjoy a day out in the sunshine at the People’s Park, Ballymena. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Forecasters say Saturday morning will be dry with some hazy sunshine. Thickening cloud will bring some showery rain from the southwest in the afternoon.

It will be a little cooler than of late but still quite warm, with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

Saturday evening will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight before drier and clearer weather spreads from the west later. The minimum temperature will be 6 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny intervals and just a few mostly light showers. It will feeling cold than of late, with a maximum temperature of 12 °C.

The outlook for the start of next week is for a dry start on Monday with cloud emerging to bring a few showers by the afternoon, occasionally heavy with some hail. There will be scattered showers on Tuesday and mostly dry on Wednesday.