Northern Ireland weather: After the hottest day of 2025, Met Office says a change is on the way
The Met Office is warning that cooler conditions and rain showers will head in our direction after days of blue skies and sunshine.
The recent beautiful weather has seen people flocking to beaches and beauty spots all over Northern Ireland to soak up the spring sunshine.
While the high temperatures of the past few days are coming to an end, the weekend forecast is still pretty good.
Forecasters say Saturday morning will be dry with some hazy sunshine. Thickening cloud will bring some showery rain from the southwest in the afternoon.
It will be a little cooler than of late but still quite warm, with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.
Saturday evening will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight before drier and clearer weather spreads from the west later. The minimum temperature will be 6 °C.
Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny intervals and just a few mostly light showers. It will feeling cold than of late, with a maximum temperature of 12 °C.
The outlook for the start of next week is for a dry start on Monday with cloud emerging to bring a few showers by the afternoon, occasionally heavy with some hail. There will be scattered showers on Tuesday and mostly dry on Wednesday.
