Northern Ireland weather forecast for the Twelfth of July

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:46 BST
Tens of thousands of people will be taking part in or watching Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland on Friday – and they all are hoping for a dry day.

Many will recall July 12 last year with rain featuring heavily in many parade memories.

After a couple of miserably wet days already this week, it does appear that July 12 will enjoy brighter weather.

The Met Office forecast for Friday across Northern Ireland is for a mainly dry and bright day with occasional sunny spells.

However, it would be worth keeping an umbrella handy as forecasters say cloud may thicken at times, bringing the chance of the odd shower.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 18 °C.

