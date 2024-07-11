Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tens of thousands of people will be taking part in or watching Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland on Friday – and they all are hoping for a dry day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many will recall July 12 last year with rain featuring heavily in many parade memories.

After a couple of miserably wet days already this week, it does appear that July 12 will enjoy brighter weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office forecast for Friday across Northern Ireland is for a mainly dry and bright day with occasional sunny spells.

However, it would be worth keeping an umbrella handy as forecasters say cloud may thicken at times, bringing the chance of the odd shower.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 18 °C.