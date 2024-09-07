Northern Ireland looks set to enjoy a brief spell of very pleasant weather this weekend.

Following a fine Friday – the warmest day in Northern Ireland this year - the Met Office said Saturday would be dry, sunny and very warm with temperatures rising to around 24 °C.

With thousands expected to flock to the north coast for the Northern Ireland International Air Show, the fine weather will give the spectaular event added attraction.

Any early mist patches on will soon disperse to leave a fine, dry day with plenty of sunshine. It will become very warm with light easterly winds.

Saturday night will be dry with clear periods at first, then mist and low cloud will develop in many areas during the night. The minimum temperature will be 11 °C.

Sunday will be mainly dry but cloudier, although some sunshine will break through during the day. It won’t be as warm as Saturday with freshening northerly winds, with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

Monday will be mainly dry, but cooler with sunny spells.

Forecasters say heavier rain will hit all parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning, followed by sunshine, blustery showers and fresh northwest winds. There will be similar conditions on Wednesday.