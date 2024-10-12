Northern Ireland weather: here's what the Met Office is forecasting for this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Saturday will begin cloudy with rain in the morning, which may be heavy at times and spreading south-east.
It will be a bit brighter in the afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells although there could still be a few showers. There will be freshening northerly winds and a maximum temperature of 10 °C.
Any showers across northern and eastern counties will die out late on Saturday. It will be a dry and cold night with some frost and light winds. The minimum temperature will be -1 °C.
Sunday will be a dry and mostly cloudy day with a lot of high cloud and light winds. The maximum temperature is likely to be 10 °C.
The outlook for the start of the week is for a mainly dry and cloudy day on Monday, staying mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional rain.It is also forecast to become warmer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.