Northern Ireland weather: here's what the Met Office is forecasting for this weekend

Northern Ireland looks set for a weekend of mixed weather conditions, according to the Met Office.

Saturday will begin cloudy with rain in the morning, which may be heavy at times and spreading south-east.

It will be a bit brighter in the afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells although there could still be a few showers. There will be freshening northerly winds and a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

Any showers across northern and eastern counties will die out late on Saturday. It will be a dry and cold night with some frost and light winds. The minimum temperature will be -1 °C.

Sunday will be a dry and mostly cloudy day with a lot of high cloud and light winds. The maximum temperature is likely to be 10 °C.

The outlook for the start of the week is for a mainly dry and cloudy day on Monday, staying mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional rain.It is also forecast to become warmer.