Northern Ireland weather: here's what's in store for the August bank holiday
According to the Met Office it will be a classic case of sunshine and showers.
Saturday is likely to enjoy a bright and mainly dry morning with some sunny spells, but a few showers could develop from late morning. These may be more frequent for a time in the afternoon and it will be quite windy. The maximum temperature will be 17 °C.
There will be sunny spells and scattered showers at first on Saturday evening. It will become mostly dry with clear spells as showers gradually die out through the evening. Cloud and rain will spread east through the early hours of Sunday morning.
Forecasters say there will be widespread cloud with outbreaks of rain throughout the day, heavy at times.
It will slowly become drier and clearer towards the north through the evening and it will be quite windy. The maximum temperature is likely to be16 °C.
Bank holiday Monday is likely to begin cloudy with patchy rain in the morning. It will then become drier and brighter before another spell of rain spreads northeast, clearing on Tuesday morning.
The outlook for Tuesday is for a mostly dry day with showers likely again on Wednesday.
