Northern Ireland weather: here's what's in store for the August bank holiday

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Aug 2024, 09:42 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 09:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A variety of big events outdoor events are taking place across Northern Ireland this bank holiday weekend, but what will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office it will be a classic case of sunshine and showers.

Saturday is likely to enjoy a bright and mainly dry morning with some sunny spells, but a few showers could develop from late morning. These may be more frequent for a time in the afternoon and it will be quite windy. The maximum temperature will be 17 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers at first on Saturday evening. It will become mostly dry with clear spells as showers gradually die out through the evening. Cloud and rain will spread east through the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Met Office has forecast a bank holiday weekend of sunshine and showers across Northern Ireland . Picture: Declan Roughan / Press EyeThe Met Office has forecast a bank holiday weekend of sunshine and showers across Northern Ireland . Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
The Met Office has forecast a bank holiday weekend of sunshine and showers across Northern Ireland . Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Forecasters say there will be widespread cloud with outbreaks of rain throughout the day, heavy at times.

It will slowly become drier and clearer towards the north through the evening and it will be quite windy. The maximum temperature is likely to be16 °C.

Bank holiday Monday is likely to begin cloudy with patchy rain in the morning. It will then become drier and brighter before another spell of rain spreads northeast, clearing on Tuesday morning.

The outlook for Tuesday is for a mostly dry day with showers likely again on Wednesday.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.