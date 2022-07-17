Northern Ireland weather: how hot will it get and what will pollen levels be?

While forecasters are saying Northern Ireland won’t experience the same exceptionally high temperatures expected in other parts of the UK, they are warning that some spots could still reach 27 C in a short summer heatwave.

The Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat in some parts of England with temperatures forecast to reach a stiffling 40 C,

The Red extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19) for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England. An Amber extreme heat warning, has put been in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday since earlier this week. The amber areas are also now extended to cover Cornwall, west Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

What is the forecast for Northern Ireland?

The Met Office for NI says Sunday will be a dry day with some bright or sunny spells, although the sunshine may be rather hazy at times. It will become very warm or hot, and also humid. The maximum temperature 27 C,

There will be a dry and bright evening, although with high cloud. It will stay dry overnight but there will be increasing amounts of low cloud speading east, reaching all but eastern coasts by morning. It wil be very mild, with a minimum temperature of 14 C,

On Monday, the majority of any low cloud will have burnt away by mid-morning, although some sea fog will possibly persist along the eastern coastline. Forecasters say it will be another very warm or hot and sunny day. The maximum temperature will be 27 C,

Having a splashing time at Seapark near Holywood, Co Down are Mia,Charlotte and Melissa pictured with dad Gavin Willoughby. Picture: Press Eye

There will be a bright and warm morning on Tuesday before things look to break down from the west later in the day and overnight. It will be cooler, cloudier and showery through Wednesday and Thursday.

What will the pollen levels be?

According to the Met Office, the pollen levels in Northern Ireland will be medium over the next few days until dropping to low on Wednesday, There is likely to be some grass and weed pollen on warm, dry days.