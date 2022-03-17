Northern Ireland weather: is it to be dry on St Patrick’s Day?

Met Office forecasters for Northern Ireland say that St Patrick’s Day will start mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading east.

The rain is expected to clear by mid-morning with sunny spells developing.

However, cloud is likely to increase again towards midday, bringing a risk of occasional heavy showers this afternoon.

Winds will be fresh southwesterly, then westerly, which will ease later.

The maximum temperature today is expected to be 12 C.

Any showers wo;; soon dying out this evening then it will be dry with long clear spells developing.