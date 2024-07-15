Northern Ireland weather: is summer finally here at last?

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The start of the traditional ‘Twelfth fortnight’ looks likely to enjoy some decent summer weather.

The Met Office is forecasting that Monday will be a mainly dry day. It will feel warm with light winds and a maximum temperature of 20 °C

There will be some sunshine on Monday morning then becoming rather cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any showers will soon dry out to leave a dry night with clear periods. There will some patches of mist and fog later tonight.

Joshua Burns pictured enjoying nice weather recently at Helen’s Bay beach. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressJoshua Burns pictured enjoying nice weather recently at Helen’s Bay beach. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Joshua Burns pictured enjoying nice weather recently at Helen’s Bay beach. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Tuesday looks like being a mainly dry day with sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the afternoon with a few light showers and light winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 20 °C.

The outlook for the rest of the week predicts sunny spells and a few showers on Wednesday, with more persistent rain later on Wednesday, clearing later on Thursday. Rain and strengthening winds are expected to move in during Friday.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice