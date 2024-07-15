Northern Ireland weather: is summer finally here at last?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office is forecasting that Monday will be a mainly dry day. It will feel warm with light winds and a maximum temperature of 20 °C
There will be some sunshine on Monday morning then becoming rather cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers.
Any showers will soon dry out to leave a dry night with clear periods. There will some patches of mist and fog later tonight.
Tuesday looks like being a mainly dry day with sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the afternoon with a few light showers and light winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 20 °C.
The outlook for the rest of the week predicts sunny spells and a few showers on Wednesday, with more persistent rain later on Wednesday, clearing later on Thursday. Rain and strengthening winds are expected to move in during Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.