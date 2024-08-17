Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland looks set to enjoy a pleasantly warm and mostly dry weekend.

The Met Office forecast will be welcomed by anyone hoping to get out and about, especially those planning to attend any of the many events taking place.

Saturday will be mainly dry with some sunny intervals and it will feel warm in the afternoon sunshine. There may be the odd passing shower, most likely towards the north coast. The maximum temperature will be 19 °C.

It will stay largely dry tonight with some sunny and then clear spells. There is the possibility of the odd passing shower towards the north coast.

Little Allie Enache enjoying the warm weather and beautiful colour at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast, this week. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

The fine weather will continue into Sunday, which will be dry with some sunny intervals, particularly through the afternoon and evening. It is forecast to be a pleasantly warm afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

The outlook for the start of next week, however, doesn’t look so good. Rain is likely to spread to all of Northern Ireland on Monday, and this jay be heavy at times. Tuesday will see scattered showers and it will become increasingly windy. Cloud, wind and rain is forecast to spread in from the west through Wednesday.