Northern Ireland weather: Met Office forecast for the weekend after days of snow and ice
Numerous Met Office weather warnings were in place for snow and ice during recent days of bitter cold.
The Met Office however, is forecasting temperatures are on the rise over the weekend and into next week.
Saturday will begin cloudy with light rain and drizzle which will clear from the west in the early afternoon to leave bright spells and dry conditions from mid-afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 6 °C.
Saturday night will be dry with clear spells. Cloud will thicken later with a southerly wind freshening after midnight. The minimum temperature will be 1 °C.
Sunday morning will be cloudy but dry with bright spells increasing for a time. Cloud will thicken with drizzle patches and a strengthening wind in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is likely to be 8 °C.
The outlook for the start of next week is for breezy but mild conditions on Monday, with outbreaks of rain spreading east.
Forecasters say Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier with patchy light rain.
