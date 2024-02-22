Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers are expected, some of these heavy and falling as snow on the hills.

Forecasters are warning that it will be colder than in recent days, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

Throughout Thursday the best of the drier weather will be in eastern areas.

The Black Mountain in Belfast during a snowfall earlier in February. Picture: Pacemaker.

Thursday night will be largely cloudy with showers continuing, these heavy at times and most frequent in the west.

It will be drier with a few clearer spells in the east with a patchy frost possible and a minimum temperature of 1C.

Motorists are urged to take care on the road, especially on those which have been untreated.

The cold weather continues into Friday, with the Met Office forecasting a dry day for most areas, with bright or sunny spells. The maximum temperature is again likely to be 7C

The odd shower may be possible mainly in western areas.

There is a warning of frost and icy patches under clear spells overnight.