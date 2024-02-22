Northern Ireland weather: Met Office forecasts snow as temperatures drop
Bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers are expected, some of these heavy and falling as snow on the hills.
Forecasters are warning that it will be colder than in recent days, with a maximum temperature of 7C.
Throughout Thursday the best of the drier weather will be in eastern areas.
Thursday night will be largely cloudy with showers continuing, these heavy at times and most frequent in the west.
It will be drier with a few clearer spells in the east with a patchy frost possible and a minimum temperature of 1C.
Motorists are urged to take care on the road, especially on those which have been untreated.
The cold weather continues into Friday, with the Met Office forecasting a dry day for most areas, with bright or sunny spells. The maximum temperature is again likely to be 7C
The odd shower may be possible mainly in western areas.
There is a warning of frost and icy patches under clear spells overnight.
The outlook for the weekend is for the chilly weather to remain, with the odd shower on Saturday, otherwise dry with patchy cloud. It is likely to be mainly dry and bright on Sunday and Monday will have sunny spells with the possibility of a few showers.