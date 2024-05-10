Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issue warning for thunderstorms
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Northern Ireland this weekend.
Forecasters are warning of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms which may develop across western areas during Sunday.
The weather warning is in place for counties Derry / Londonderry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and parts of Co Armagh.
It extends from 11am to 7pm on Sunday.
The Met Office is warning that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a possibility that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
