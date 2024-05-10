Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issue warning for thunderstorms

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th May 2024, 13:11 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Northern Ireland this weekend.

Forecasters are warning of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms which may develop across western areas during Sunday.

The weather warning is in place for counties Derry / Londonderry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and parts of Co Armagh.

It extends from 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Northern Ireland, which could lead to heavy rain. Picture: Pacemaker

The Met Office is warning that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a possibility that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

