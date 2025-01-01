Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues New Year's Day ice warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has warned that icy weather is to blast across Northern Ireland on New Year’s Day.

A yellow weather warning is in place for all counties from 4pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

Forecasters warn that icy surfaces could lead to difficult travel conditions.

They say New Year’s Day evening and night will be cold with a frost. It will be largely dry, but there could be a few wintry showers towards the north coast overnight. The minimum temperature is likely to be -3 °C.

The Department for Infrastructure has warned motorists to take extra care if out and about.

"Salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads,” a spokesperson said.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “A band of rain, sleet and hill snow will clear southwards during Wednesday afternoon and evening. As skies clear in its wake, and with standing water following earlier rain in places, ice is likely to form quite quickly on untreated surfaces, leading to difficult travel conditions.

"Wintry showers are also likely along some north-facing coasts overnight, increasing the chance of ice in places.”

Thursday will be a cold but bright and largely dry day, with the best sunny spells in southern areas. There will be few wintry showers, mainly in the north, and a maximum temperature of 2 °C.