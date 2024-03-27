Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues updated yellow warning
The Met Office has extended its yellow warning for rain in Northern Ireland.
A warning in place until 10am on Wednesday has now been extended until 1pm.
The alert covers mainly eastern areas of Northern Ireland.
The Met Office is warning of the risk of flooding on roads and to buildings and that there is likely to be an impact on travel.
Police also urged people to take extra care when out and about.
The Met Office highlighted that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible during the current period of heavy rain which could cause a danger to life.