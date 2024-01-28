Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to forecasters, the north coast area, the Ards peninsula and parts of counties Derry / Londonderry and Antrim are most likely to be affected.

The warning is now in place until 10pm on Sunday.

The Met Office warned that strong and gusty winds are likely to lead to some disruption to travel and infrastructure.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in some parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Press Eye

There could also be some short term loss of power and other services.

Those travelling to or living in coastal areas have also been warned of the dangers of large waves and spray on the roads.