Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for wind in some areas
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to forecasters, the north coast area, the Ards peninsula and parts of counties Derry / Londonderry and Antrim are most likely to be affected.
The warning is now in place until 10pm on Sunday.
The Met Office warned that strong and gusty winds are likely to lead to some disruption to travel and infrastructure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There could also be some short term loss of power and other services.
Those travelling to or living in coastal areas have also been warned of the dangers of large waves and spray on the roads.
The latest warning comes after a week in which Northern Ireland was battered by Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn, which caused widespread damage.