Register
BREAKING

Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for wind in some areas

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across some parts of Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to forecasters, the north coast area, the Ards peninsula and parts of counties Derry / Londonderry and Antrim are most likely to be affected.

The warning is now in place until 10pm on Sunday.

The Met Office warned that strong and gusty winds are likely to lead to some disruption to travel and infrastructure.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in some parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Press EyeThe Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in some parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Press Eye
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in some parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Press Eye
Most Popular

There could also be some short term loss of power and other services.

Read More
15 pictures of devastation across Northern Ireland caused by Storm Isha

Those travelling to or living in coastal areas have also been warned of the dangers of large waves and spray on the roads.

The latest warning comes after a week in which Northern Ireland was battered by Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn, which caused widespread damage.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficeAntrimDerryStorm IshaStorm Jocelyn