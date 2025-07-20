Northern Ireland weather: Met Office puts double yellow weather warning in place and issues flood alert
Two yellow weather warnings have now been put in place.
The first – for thunderstorms – begins at 12 noon and lasts until 8pm. It mainly covers counties Derry / Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone.
The second warning – for rain – is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday largely across counties Antrim, Down and Armagh.
The Met Office is also warning that the weather conditions across Northern Ireland may lead to flooding and disruption.
After a wet day on Monday with outbreaks of often heavy rain, the outlook for the start of incoming week remains unsettled. Forecasters say Tuesday and Wednesday will have further showers, although likely to be less heavy than previous days.
Some drier and more settled weather is forecast for Thursday and it will feel less humid.
