Northern Ireland weather: Met Office puts thunderstorm warning in place

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2024, 10:22 BST
Thunderstorms are likely in many parts of Northern Ireland throughout Tuesday, Met Office forecasters have said.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is now in place from 12 noon until 9pm on Tuesday.

It covers all of counties Antrim, Down and Armagh and eastern parts of counties Derry – Londonderry and Tyrone.

The Met Office warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and flooding in places.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerThe Met Office has put a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Road-users may find that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also a possitibility of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Some homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

The public are also warned of the dangers of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing danger to life

