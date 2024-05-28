Northern Ireland weather: Met Office puts thunderstorm warning in place
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is now in place from 12 noon until 9pm on Tuesday.
It covers all of counties Antrim, Down and Armagh and eastern parts of counties Derry – Londonderry and Tyrone.
The Met Office warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and flooding in places.
Road-users may find that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
There is also a possitibility of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
Some homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
The public are also warned of the dangers of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing danger to life
