Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thunderstorms are likely in many parts of Northern Ireland throughout Tuesday, Met Office forecasters have said.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is now in place from 12 noon until 9pm on Tuesday.

It covers all of counties Antrim, Down and Armagh and eastern parts of counties Derry – Londonderry and Tyrone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and flooding in places.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Road-users may find that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also a possitibility of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds