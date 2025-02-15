The Met Office is forecasting dull weather conditions across Northern Ireland throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be a cloudy and dull day with some patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, most persistent in the south east of the Province.

There will be east to south east breezes and a maximum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday night will continue to be cloudy with further light rain and drizzle, most of this focused to the south of Lough Neagh. East to south east breezes will freshen around the coasts overnight. The minimum temperature will be 3 °C.

Sunday will also be a dull day with occasional rain, although forecasters say this will heavier and more persistent than Saturday, especially in the south east. East to southeast winds will be fresh to strong and the maximum temperature will be 9 °C.

The outlook for the start of next week is for a cloudy Monday but mainly dry during the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will have periods of rain, turning heavier at times.