A weekend weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Northern Ireland.

Met Office forecasters warn that several centimetres of snow could fall in many areas, with as much as 10cm on higher ground.

The yellow warning is in place from 9pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday and covers most areas of Northern Ireland.

It was issued on Saturday morning, with forecasters warning that ice and snow fall could lead to hazardous conditions on the roads.

The Met Office is forecasting more snow this weekend. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spells of rain, sleet and snow will develop from the south late Saturday before clearing through Sunday.

"Coastal areas will likely see rain, but inland and over higher ground, sleet and snow is more likely. Locally 1-3 cm of snow is possible away from coasts, with 5-10 cm possible over the Mournes, Sperrins and Antrim Hills.

"Ice will be an additional hazard, especially on untreated surfaces.”